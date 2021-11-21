PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDCE stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

