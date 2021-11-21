PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.20. 1,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,958,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

