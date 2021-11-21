Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $40.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

