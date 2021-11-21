Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 617,146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.