Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $1,034,292. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

