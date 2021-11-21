Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.41. The company has a market cap of £845.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.38. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

