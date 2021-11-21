Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.73).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 529.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 463.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

