Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $29.70 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and $56,250.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,245,768 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

