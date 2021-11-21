Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 1,700 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $446.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.68. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $449.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

