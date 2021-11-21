Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $730,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $342.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

