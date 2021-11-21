Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,424,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG opened at $160.84 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

