Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 13,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.55 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

