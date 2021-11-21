Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.03 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.