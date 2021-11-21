PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,098.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00280289 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

