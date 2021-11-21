Peter J. Sills Sells 5,472 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

