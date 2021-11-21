Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 388,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,648. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
In other news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
