Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 388,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,648. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

In other news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

