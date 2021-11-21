Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $227,935.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.