Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 553.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 3.80% 0.87% 0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 17.96 -$16.22 million $0.13 168.17

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

