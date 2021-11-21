Phoneum (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $527,985.77 and approximately $37,840.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,802,241,891 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

