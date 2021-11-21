Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Photronics worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,506 shares of company stock worth $957,471 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAB opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

