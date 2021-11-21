PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 357,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 218,530 shares of company stock valued at $583,061 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.