Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,439 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

DFAS opened at $62.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98.

