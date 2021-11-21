Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $56.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

