Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $518,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

