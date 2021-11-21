Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 314.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

