Piper Sandler Boosts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $45.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Meridian has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

