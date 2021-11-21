Piper Sandler Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $295.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.