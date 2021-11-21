Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 41.5% in October

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPIRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

