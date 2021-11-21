Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. Plains All American Pipeline also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

