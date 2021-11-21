Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.92.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,384. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.