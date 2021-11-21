Playcent Price Down 9% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $83,845.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

