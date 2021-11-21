PlayDapp Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $579.70 million and approximately $155.51 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

