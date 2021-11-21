Playkey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,644.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $399,607.05 and $119,644.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

