Plian Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $137,677.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 869,610,250 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.