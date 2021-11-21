Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $44.72 on Friday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

