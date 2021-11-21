Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,615. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

