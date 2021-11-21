Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in October

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MOTNF stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 19,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

