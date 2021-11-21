Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Precigen has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $777.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 719,317 shares of company stock worth $4,043,796 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

