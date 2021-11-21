Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Preferred Bank by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

