Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

