Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pressure BioSciences stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.42. 14,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. Pressure BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.