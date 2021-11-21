Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$16.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$17.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -72.20. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.