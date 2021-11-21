Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$16.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
