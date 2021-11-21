Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1,252.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,888 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.48 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

