Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Vision were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

