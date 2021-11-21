Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

