Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.64% of CBTX worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.