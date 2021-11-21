Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,061 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

