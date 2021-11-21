Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,530 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 160,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

