Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Pentair comprises about 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

