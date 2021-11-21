Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

